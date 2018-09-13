BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The man who was fatally shot Wednesday at a Baltimore County cemetery was attending the funeral of his brother, who was killed in a shooting last month.

Shooting At Funeral Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Funeral Was For Teen Killed In August Shooting

Police confirm that 32-year-old Maurice Brown Jr. died after someone opened fire at a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery. A second victim, a 25-year-old man, remains in critical condition.

The funeral was for Brown’s brother, 18-year-old Marcus Brown, who was fatally shot on August 25 on Mount St.

18-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department got a call just before 12:45 p.m. about shots fired in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Rd. in Lansdowne, near Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Investigators found that there was a shooting after cars arrived at Mt. Zion Cemetery for a funeral. Shots were fired just before the service started after police say there was some kind of disturbance.

EMS also transported one other person who was suffering chest pains.

