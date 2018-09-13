HURRICANE FLORENCEThe Cat 2 hurricane is expected to hit the Carolinas Thursday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

WYE MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The State of Maryland, with the American Red Cross of the Greater Chesapeake Region, has opened a shelter in the region Thursday evening for those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Anyone who has been ordered to evacuate or is affected by Hurricane Florence’s storm is encouraged to go to the shelter for lodging and comfort.

The shelter is located at:

Chesapeake College
Health Professions and Athletics Center
1000 College Circle Drive
Wye Mills, MD 21679

Whenever possible, people who are seeking shelter should bring prescription medications, pillows, hygiene supplies, medical equipment, diapers, cell phones, chargers, and other important documents.

The shelter is pet-friendly.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s