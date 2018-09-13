WYE MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — The State of Maryland, with the American Red Cross of the Greater Chesapeake Region, has opened a shelter in the region Thursday evening for those impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Anyone who has been ordered to evacuate or is affected by Hurricane Florence’s storm is encouraged to go to the shelter for lodging and comfort.

The shelter is located at:

Chesapeake College

Health Professions and Athletics Center

1000 College Circle Drive

Wye Mills, MD 21679

Whenever possible, people who are seeking shelter should bring prescription medications, pillows, hygiene supplies, medical equipment, diapers, cell phones, chargers, and other important documents.

The shelter is pet-friendly.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook