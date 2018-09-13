BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration for efforts he says are intended to undercut the nation’s health care law.

The lawsuit filed in federal court Thursday is the latest in a broad effort by attorneys general in various U.S. states pushing back against a “sabotage” of the Affordable Care Act following years of failed GOP attempts to fully repeal the Obama-era law.

Attorney General Brian Frosh is seeking a declaratory judgment in U.S. District Court that ACA is constitutional. He says the Trump administration’s “attempts to sabotage this life-saving law and jeopardize the health of Marylanders who rely on it cannot stand.”

There was no immediate comment from Health and Human Services, which is among the U.S. departments listed as defendants in Maryland’s suit.

