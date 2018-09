BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for 14-year-old Khadeesha Assata Davis, who was last seen at her home in Randallstown, Maryland.

Khadeesha Assata Davis

Khadeesha Assata Davis 2

Davis is 5-foot-5, 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She is believed to be somewhere in the Baltimore City Area. Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook