GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — Kyle Stephen Thompson, 33, of Burtonsville, Md., was convicted Thursday on 18 counts of production of child pornography.

The jury deliberated less than 30 minutes before they found Thompson guilty.

According to the evidence presented in his three-day trial, from May 9, 2015, to January 28, 2017, Thompson engaged in sexually explicit conduct with three minor girls, in order to produce visual depictions documenting the abuse.

Witnesses testified that on March 17, 2017, law enforcement had a search warrant for Thompson’s home and recovered a SD memory card hidden in the laundry room.

During the preliminary preview of the SD card, they saw a video depicting child pornography. According to trial testimony, more analysis of the SD card revealed 18 videos of Thompson sexually abusing three young girls, each of whom was between two and four-years-old at the time of the abuse.

Thompson faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years in prison for each of the 18 counts of child pornography production.

