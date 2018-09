ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A northern watersnake was spotted at Centennial Park in Ellicott City.

According to a Facebook post by Howard County Recreation and Parks, resident Don Sudbrook found the snake eating in the park several weeks ago.

Apparently these snakes can eat much larger prey thanks to an elastic ligament that allows them to spread their jaw bone.

