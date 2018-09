HUNTINGTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The waterfront home of novelist Tom Clancy is for sale at $6.2 million.

The home at 5000 Camp Kaufmann Road is just off the Chesapeake Bay in Huntingtown, Maryland. It’s known as Peregrine Cliff.

The listing said the 17,000-square foot home has 7 bedrooms, 6 full baths and 2 half baths.

Tom Clancy estate - 5000 Camp Kaufmann Road Tom Clancy estate - 5000 Camp Kaufmann Road. Angel Stevens of Cummings & Co Realtors

The home sits on 537 acres and offers one-mile of pristine waterfront.

There’s an attached indoor pool with a retractable roof and a two-lane private gun range. The home also includes a professional office with a library that features vaulted wooden ceilings and a built-in petrified wood writing desk.

There are multiple living and entertainment areas, a security office, chef’s kitchen, fitness center, numerous decks, a three-level elevator and a four-car attached garage with a one-bedroom apartment.

The estate also has a three-bedroom guest house, a 100-square-foot play house, tennis courts, sports fields, hundred of acres of woods and a private beach.

The home is in Calvert County and is 40 miles south of Annapolis, 45 miles southeast of Washington, DC and 60 miles south of Baltimore.

If interested in purchasing the home, call Angel Stevens at Cummings & Co Realtors at 410-303-8700.

