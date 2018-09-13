OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — You can definitely feel the wind in your face on the sandy Ocean City shoreline as angry waves from the Atlantic lash against the beach. While impacts from Hurricane Florence are expected to be minor, the coastal city still maintains its preparations.

Winds along Maryland’s coast picked up overnight as the storm begins its assault on the Carolinas. Beach patrol was on guard as officials warned citizens against going into the high surf. “It’s obviously a lot worse than yesterday, since we’re not allowed out in it” said one local, as another chimed in “we can get out but we might not be able to come back in.”

It’s not just on the Atlantic coastline either. The coast guard helped some people evacuate Smith Island along the Chesapeake Bay. Another vulnerable community, Crisfield, Md, was hit hard by Hurricane Sandy six years ago and could see tidal flooding again as Florence’s winds raise water-levels along the Bay.

Back in Ocean City, crews are securing items that could blow away but expect only slight flooding and a bit more wind from Florence. Waves from rough waters already washed across the entire beach and as the sea gets rougher, officials will close the sea wall gates, which protect the boardwalk.

