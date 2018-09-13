ELKTON, Md. (AP) — A woman is accused of running over and killing her shoplifting accomplice while fleeing a Walmart.

Elkton Police Capt. Joseph Zurolo tells news outlets 35-year-old Keneesha Cunningham, 38-year-old Chermaine Tee Mayo and 26-year-old Donisha Jaquil Harris pushed a cart with nearly $1,200 in clothing, food and household goods out of a Maryland Walmart early Saturday.

Zurolo says the Delaware women ignored a guard who asked for a receipt. Cunningham sat on the car trunk to shield the license plate.

Cunningham fell and was pinned underneath as Mayo drove off. Zurolo says Mayo kept trying to drive, but with the car stuck, she and Harris fled on foot. They were arrested nearby.

Cunningham was pronounced dead at the scene. Police found open alcohol in the car.

News outlets didn’t include comment from Mayo, Harris or representation.

