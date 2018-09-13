HUNT VALLEY, Md. (WJZ) — Thousands of people are heading for the Delta Hotel on Shawan road in Hunt Valley this weekend for the 13th Annual Mid-Atlantic Nostalgia Convention. The gathering features some of the biggest TV and movie stars of the sixties, seventies and eighties.

“Thousands of people will be here.” Said Martin Grams, promoter of the event. “They come from England, Belgium, Germany, Finland, and the United States. It’s amazing how far they come to meet the movie and TV stars.”

Some of the star power attending the event includes Robert Wagner & Stefanie Powers of the TV show Hart to Hart; Diahann Carroll who stared in “Julia” and Dynasty”; and Morgan Fairchild from “Dallas” and “Falcon Crest”. The actors and actresses will be signing autographs and posing for photos with fans.

“This is the first one we’ve done together” said Wagner, speaking on attending his first Nostalgia Convention together with Powers. “We’ve done it separately. It’s wonderful and very exciting for us.

“We wouldn’t be here without our fans.” said Powers on nostalgia seekers from all over the globe coming to attend the event. Ron Cote of Claremont, New Hampshire wasn’t shy about his excitement. “It’s a good chance to meet a lot of the stars I grew up watching. Get pictures with them, and autographs. This is great.”

For others like Suitland, Maryland resident, Maya Anderson, it was a lifelong goal come true. “It’s one thing I can cross off my bucket list. It was awesome.” she said after meeting Stefanie Powers. “I’m a big fan. I really like what she’s doing with the William Holden Wildlife Foundation.”

It’s also a good time for the veteran stars like Morgan Fairchild. “It’s always fun” Fairchild states. “It’s kind of nice because you get to hear people tell you what you meant to them when they were younger.” The three-day convention continues through Saturday, hosting seminars and a 24-hour movie room where films starring the attending celebrities are screened for a nostalgic audience.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook