BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s a controversial move that could cost them some business, but Union Craft Brewing is putting parents on notice.

The brewing company will no longer allow kids at their brewing past 6 p.m. due to complaints about unattended children.

On their Facebook page the brewery posted, “Our staff are not babysitters. Our tap room is meant for adults of legal drinking age. The couches, tables, photo-trailer, and beer garden are not play structures. They are damaging our property and impacting the experience of other guests at the brewery.”

The establishment posted it would like to remain family-friendly, but now is extending its “Adult Swim” time by two hours, beginning at 6 p.m. every day.

“We’ve always maintained that a brewery is a place for the community to come, and try to be warm and family friendly as much as possible,” but problems cropped up with the larger space and the addition of vintage games, Jon Zerivitz, Union Craft’s co-founder said to The Baltimore Sun.

Zerivitz said the brewery did initially posts signs with rules, but it didn’t work. Neither did shutting the taproom to children after 8 p.m.

“We just saw this increase and become more of an issue every time we opened, with more damage and craziness of kids running around,” Zerivitz said to the Sun. “We just felt like something had to be done.”

In a follow up post on social media, the brewing company acknowledged that some might find the move unsavory.

“Kids have always been welcome to enjoy these amenities as well, WITH their parents. Unfortunately, upon opening our new tap room, we almost immediately came to be viewed as a great place to set children free while parents enjoy their beers at their tables, leaving it to us to have to constantly protect and police our property, apologize to other guests, argue with parents, prevent injuries, reunite misplaced children with their absent parents, etc etc etc. This was impedeing us from providing the quality service and safe, fun atmosphere we intend,” they posted.

