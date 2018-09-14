BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — The second victim in the Mt. Zion Cemetery shooting from Wednesday has died.

Baltimore County Police have identified him as Montrell Johnson, 25, of the 2800 block of Westfield Ave.

The man who was fatally shot Wednesday at a Baltimore County cemetery was attending the funeral of his brother, who was killed in a shooting last month.

Shooting At Funeral Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured; Funeral Was For Teen Killed In August Shooting

Police confirm that 32-year-old Maurice Brown Jr. died after someone opened fire at a funeral at Mt. Zion Cemetery. A second victim, a 25-year-old man, remains in critical condition.

The funeral was for Brown’s brother, 18-year-old Marcus Brown, who was fatally shot on August 25 on Mount St.

18-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Fatal Shooting

The Baltimore County Police Department got a call just before 12:45 p.m. about shots fired in the 3900 block of Hollins Ferry Rd. in Lansdowne, near Mt. Zion Cemetery.

Investigators found that there was a shooting after cars arrived at Mt. Zion Cemetery for a funeral. Shots were fired just before the service started after police say there was some kind of disturbance.

EMS also transported one other person who was suffering chest pains.

