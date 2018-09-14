TRACKING FLORENCENational Hurricane Center downgrades Florence from hurricane to tropical storm
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has topped another list, for the longest commutes in the nation.

The city ranks 7th overall.

Baltimore has held a top ranking among major metros in terms of commuting since 2007.

Baltimore’s commuting times have gotten worse over the past decade. Infrastructure is a factor.

Ironically, roads and bridge projects designed to reduce congestion may temporarily increase it while they are under construction.

