BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers were called to a hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim Friday.

At around 4:25 p.m., officers were called and arrived to find a man with a graze wound to his upper body.

Investigators believe the victim may not have been in the area of York Road and Coldspring Lane when he was shot.

Police are investigating this incident.

