BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An 83-year-old woman believed to be sexually assaulted and murdered by a 14-year-old was laid to rest Friday.

Dorothy Neal’s funeral was held at 11th Hour Ministries International.

Police say Tyrone Harvin was doing chores for Neal when he beat her, raped her, and left her to die.

14-Year-Old Arrested For Murder, Rape Of 83-Year-Old

Harvin faces several charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

