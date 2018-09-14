OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WJZ) — A somber ceremony Friday night honored the life of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair.

McNair’s high school retired his jersey to remember his contribution to football at the McDonough School.

On the field where McNair made a great impression on his teammates and for his parents- team captains carried a frame #70 jersey.

#70- Jordan’s number, retired and never to be used again in honor of the life he lived and the people he loved.

Co-athletic director Mickey Keegan recalled the words spoken at his funeral.

“A great son, an excellent human being,” Keegan said.

McNair’s life was cut short after an intense practice at the University of Maryland, he collapsed on the field May 29 and died June 13.

This ceremony came at a time when his parents, Marty and Tany McNair have filed a notice to state officials, signaling they might sue.

Their attorney Billy Murphy announced he has seen the death certificate.

“This is an obvious heatstroke case,” Murphy said.

It was revealed that he did not receive immediate life-saving care.

Currently, there are two separate ongoing investigations being overseen by the University System of Maryland Board of Regents related to McNair’s death.

One week from Friday, September 21- the Board of Regents will be briefed on the findings of one of the independent investigations.

Terrapins head football coach DJ Durkin remains on administrative leave following reports that he and his staff verbally abused and humiliated players.

McNair’s parents have called for his dismissal.

But Friday night, they paid tribute to their son and have plans for his legacy to continue.

“If you know Jordan…”

The jersey the McNair’s received Friday is his home jersey. His away jersey in battlefield gray will be put on permanent display at the McDonough School.

The Eagles will wear #70 stickers on their helmets this season to honor McNair’s legacy as one of the best offensive linemen in their history.

