WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A man was stabbed during a fight outside the restaurant early Friday in White Marsh.

Baltimore County Police were called to The Avenue around 1:47 a.m. after a fight broke out after area restaurants closed.

911 received information that gunshots were also reported in the area.

A 28-year-old man was stabbed in the lower body. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The Violent Crimes Unit is continuing to investigate this incident and asks that anyone with information contact police by calling 410-307-2020.

