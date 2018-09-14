BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The MTA is investigating an attack on a bus that involved juveniles that were captured on camera.

It happened Wednesday morning near Edmondson Avenue and Pulaski Street in West Baltimore.

It is unclear from that video what led up to the fight, but it shows several people punching a woman. One person even kicks her in the head.

Marvin Scott rides the bus daily and said he no longer feels safe.

“I don’t understand what’s going on with our young people today. These aren’t the things I would see growing up–that you’d have these fights,” Scott said.

The MTA said it notified Baltimore City Schools about the attack.

WJZ reached out to the school system for comment multiple times and received no response.

“These kids don’t have respect today for the older people,” Scott said.

Mukhtar Taha lives a few blocks from the attack and has seen the video, which has gone viral.

“They’re quick on the triggers, and they don’t seem to think about the consequences,” he said.

Taha urges people to think twice before letting their tempers flare out of control. He said the bus attack is an example of how violent encounters escalate in Baltimore.

Taha showed WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren a bullet wound through his leg where he says a man shot him during a road rage incident in West Baltimore last month.

“He tried to jump on my truck–hit the glass–and his friend got out and started shooting. He shot seven times at me. Seven times for nothing,” Taha said. “It’s very incredible how people resort to violence so so quick,” he said.

WJZ has covered other instances of violence on MTA buses, including an incident in 2016 where a woman attacked an MTA driver.

She was apparently angry because she felt the bus did not stop. The woman boarded the bus, then lunged at the driver while she was still in her seatbelt.

The attack left her bleeding on the floor.

Last April, a man beat an MTA bus driver on Bentalou Street then fired at the bus as he fled the scene.

