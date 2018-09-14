ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Due to flooding, Annapolis Police announced that these streets in the downtown area are closed:

Sixth St. at Severn Avenue in the direction of downtown

Compromise St. between St. Mary’s and Main St.

Newman St.

Dock St.

Annapolis expects more flooding to come, as the area is prone to flooding.

Some of the water already there is a product of storms unrelated to the tropical storm Florence, but the storm is still somewhat responsible and it’s projected to get slightly worse.

“It’s not even raining, I can’t believe how much it’s rose,” said Bobbi, an Uber driver in Annapolis.

As an Uber driver, Bobbi is worried that getting business Friday night may prove challenging with roads closed.

“Last weekend it was rising and went away and now it’s rising again,” Bobbi said.

Flooding has already been an issue this past week. City officials are preparing for it to get worse.

“If you combine wind and tidal flooding and tidal surge and any precipitation this will be another flooded day down here in the city of Annapolis,” said Susan O’Brien, a City of Annapolis spokesperson.

But because Maryland was spared a direct hit, resources including a group of volunteers have made the journey to the Carolinas to help rescue efforts.

“We decided to go out last night, just to scope the area out to see where we’re going to go today and ended up getting hundreds of calls last night. We rescued a couple people that were posting on Facebook their addresses and stuff, elderly people, blind people,” said Mitchel, a volunteer rescuer.

Gov. Hogan is also authorizing the deployment of resources from State’s Army National Guard, specifically a helicopter aquatic rescue team. They are set to depart this weekend.

Back in Annapolis, conditions are being closely monitored and officials are urging drivers to be cautious.

“You know Annapolis floods all the time we’re going to have a flood mitigation project in a few years that helps pump this after out of her more efficiently but until then our greatest asset will be our greatest threat,” O’Brien said.

