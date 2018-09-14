BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore-based businesses are working together in one building called The Union Collective.

It opened just two months ago, and it all started with the Union Craft Brewery.

“Made right here in Baltimore”, is the collective’s motto.

It’s 140,000 square feet of abandoned warehouse below the 41st St. Bridge where Baltimoreans are making Baltimore products to sell and distribute to area businesses, from Vent Coffee Roasters, roasting fresh beans every day, to Charmery Ice Cream, made here and sold here and at their two other stores.

Also beer. Lots of beer.

Saturday is the grand opening for the Baltimore Spirits Company, which sells rye whiskey brewed at the store.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook