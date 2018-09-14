TRACKING FLORENCENational Hurricane Center downgrades Florence from hurricane to tropical storm
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland is honoring the five victims killed in the Capital Gazette shooting.

The Philip Merrill College of Journalism will rename an executive seminar room as an on-campus memorial for Maryland alumni John McNamara and Gerald Fischman, along with adjunct professor Rob Hiaasen and their colleagues Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

A ceremony to dedicate the room will happen in December.

Merrill College is also creating a writing contest in their memory.

