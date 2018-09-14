ELKTON, Md (WJZ) — 38-year-old Chermaine Mayo is the woman authorities said ran over and killed her own friend while trying to flee from a shoplifting spree.

“For me, it’s really sad to see that someone could just dehumanize someone like that and leave the scene,” says Captain Joe Zurolo, Elkton Police Department.

The spree happened around 1 a.m. on September 8.

Police said Mayo and her two accomplices, Donisha Harris and Keneesha Cunningham, tried leaving the Walmart off Pulaski Highway without paying for over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

A security officer followed the trio and tried snapping photos of their car.

“In an attempt to conceal the tag, the victim, Kaneesha Cunningham, jumped on the trunk of the vehicle and tried to use her body to cover tag,” said Captain Zurolo.

Police said Mayo was behind the wheel and reversed, hitting a curb, leaving Cunningham trapped under the car before reversing and hitting another curb.

“It’s crazy, I mean a total disregard of life in my opinion. They didn’t even attempt to at least render air” said Captain Zurolo.

Cunningham was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other two suspects fled on foot and were quickly apprehended.

Shoppers are now trying to fathom the crazy story.

“Not even like try to help her. They just ran. It blows my mind,” said Brittany Savage, of Elkton.

Many are left outraged over how a shoplifting incident could escalate to this.

“No need for it to rise to that level of violence where someone loses their life. Totally outrageous,” said Captain Zurolo.

Police said Mayo faces several charges including negligent manslaughter by vehicle and negligent auto homicide.

They said Harris was charged with theft and released on her own recognizance.

