Filed Under:Flody Mayweather Jr.

(CNN) — Boxer Floyd Mayweather said Saturday a rematch of his famed 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao will take place this year.

Mayweather posted a message on Instagram on Saturday saying, “I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year. Another 9 figure pay day on the way.”

He also posted a picture of himself with Pacquiao at an event in Japan.

The pair first fought in a much-hyped match three years ago, when the unbeaten Mayweather came out on top. The Philippines’ Pacquiao has been chasing a new fight ever since.

One of the wealthiest sportsmen ever, Mayweather, 41, retired from the ring after his victory over Conor McGregor a year ago.

In the Instagram video, Mayweather said: “I’m coming back in December.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

