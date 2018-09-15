BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a reported shooting Saturday night in South Baltimore.

Baltimore Police responded to the 3900 block of West Mulberry Street at around 4:06 p.m.

A medic responded and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment, and officers arrived at the hospital where they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

Citywide shooting detectives were summoned and assumed control of the investigation. The victim told detectives that he was in the area of Edmondson Avenue and Allendale Street when he was shot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

