BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police is investigating after a man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to a hospital by a friend after he was shot at and struck in the 8100 block of Liberty Road around 9 p.m. Friday night.

He has a non-life-threatening wound and is expected to survive.

The suspect fled on foot and has not been caught.

Anyone who may have seen or heard anything, or has any information on this shooting or suspect, is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

