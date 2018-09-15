BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old girl did not return home Friday night. Baltimore County Police are currently looking for her.

Alexis Norris did not return to her home at the 2500 block of Gehb Ave, 21227. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday night.

She was last seen wearing a peach-colored hoodie and blue jeans. She is 5’2, 125 lbs and has blue eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-0872.

