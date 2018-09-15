TRACKING FLORENCEWJZ is tracking Florence as it moves through the East Coast
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:30 PMCBS Fall Preview
    8:00 PMPink Collar Crimes
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County Missing Persons Unit

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A 13-year-old girl did not return home Friday night. Baltimore County Police are currently looking for her.

Alexis Norris did not return to her home at the 2500 block of Gehb Ave, 21227. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday night.

She was last seen wearing a peach-colored hoodie and blue jeans. She is 5’2, 125 lbs and has blue eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, call Baltimore County Police at 410-887-0872.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s