BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — UPDATE: Alexis Norris has been found and returned home unharmed.

A 13-year-old girl did not return home Friday night.

Alexis Norris did not return to her home at the 2500 block of Gehb Ave, 21227. She was last seen around 8 p.m. Friday night.

She was last seen wearing a peach-colored hoodie and blue jeans. She is 5’2, 125 lbs and has blue eyes and black hair.

