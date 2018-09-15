TRACKING FLORENCEWJZ is tracking Florence as it moves through the East Coast
Filed Under:Maryland, Obesity

MARYLAND — The CDC released new maps this week showing the prevalence of obesity in America. In 2017, seven states reported an adult obesity prevalence at or above 35 percent and the CDC said adult obesity across the country “remains high.”

Adult obesity also differs by race, ethnicity and education, the CDC notes. According to the data, adults without a high school degree had the highest prevalence of obesity at 35.6 percent while college graduates had the lowest prevalence of obesity at 22.7 percent. Discussing the disparities in adult obesity based on race, the CDC said black Americans had a 39 percent prevalence of obesity, Hispanics had a 32.4 percent prevalence while white Americans had the lowest obesity prevalence at 29.3 percent.

