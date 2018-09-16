TRACKING FLORENCEDeath Toll Rises As Rescues Continue In The Carolinas
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters say an issue with a furnace lead to smoke showing from the Cytec Solvay Group building off Revolution Street in Havre de Grace, Md.

A tweet from first responders said that smoke was showing from the building around 7 p.m. Sunday.

A hazmat crew was also called to the scene as the New Jersey-base Cytec Solvay is a sustainable chemical company.

The Susquehanna Hose Fire Company tweeted asking that residents avoid the area Sunday evening.

An hour later they say crews were picking up an clearing the scene.

