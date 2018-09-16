HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters say an issue with a furnace lead to smoke showing from the Cytec Solvay Group building off Revolution Street in Havre de Grace, Md.

A tweet from first responders said that smoke was showing from the building around 7 p.m. Sunday.

A hazmat crew was also called to the scene as the New Jersey-base Cytec Solvay is a sustainable chemical company.

#SHCo & @AFDco2MD are on scene with smoke showing from the Cytec Solvay building on Revolution Street. @HarfordCoDES Hazmat is also responding. Please avoid area while crews work. #HavredeGrace #HdG — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) September 16, 2018

The Susquehanna Hose Fire Company tweeted asking that residents avoid the area Sunday evening.

An hour later they say crews were picking up an clearing the scene.

Crews are picking up and clearing the scene. Smoke was a result of an issue with the furnace system. https://t.co/wiboxcVyDT — Susquehanna Hose Co. (@SusquehannaHose) September 16, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook