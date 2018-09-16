Comments
HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Firefighters say an issue with a furnace lead to smoke showing from the Cytec Solvay Group building off Revolution Street in Havre de Grace, Md.
A tweet from first responders said that smoke was showing from the building around 7 p.m. Sunday.
A hazmat crew was also called to the scene as the New Jersey-base Cytec Solvay is a sustainable chemical company.
The Susquehanna Hose Fire Company tweeted asking that residents avoid the area Sunday evening.
An hour later they say crews were picking up an clearing the scene.
