MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — As water rescues continue for people trapped in flooded neighborhoods in the Carolinas after Florence’s fury, several animals that were rescued ahead of the storm need homes.

The Mid-Atlantic German Shepherd Rescue, based in Mount Airy, posted on their Facebook page Sunday about some of the 9-week-old puppies they rescued from the path of the storm.

“Our first intake of dogs will include 8 nine week old puppies, along with several others,” they posted.

Anyone interested in adopting any of the German Shepherds available for adoption should apply here.

Lucky Dog Animal Rescue is a DC-based rescue that helped evacuate nearly 60 dogs and cats from Florence County, South Carolina and Hertford, North Carolina before the hurricane hit.

Mirah Horowitz, Lucky Dog’s executive director, said South Carolina shelters saw an uptick of surrenders ahead of the storm.

“I think what happens is, people are evacuating and they simply don’t know what to do with their animals,” Horowitz told WUSA9. “So they take them to the local shelters on the hope that they will be better off there.”

On Sunday, they brought some of the animals rescued from Florence’s path to the Gaithersburg PetSmart to find their forever homes.

Other shelters, like the Allegany County Animal Shelter, are looking for fosters for some of the animals rescued from Florence.

Potomac-based PetConnect Rescue is also looking for people to foster dogs rescued from the storm. They are posting about individual animals on their Facebook page.

More shelters or rescues will share information this week and we’ll update this page with new information.

