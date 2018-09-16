HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was shot after an altercation with a bouncer outside a Baltimore County bar.

According to police, the man became angry after he was denied entry into a party at the 15 De Septembre Bar and Lounge at 3911 Hollins Ferry Road in Halethorpe around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The man allegedly threatened other party goers, then assaulted the security guards and was escorted from the property.

Police say the man then got into his vehicle and drove at a high rate of speed at one of the uniformed security officers.

The officer, tried to move out of the way and reached for his gun, and fired a single-shot at the suspect’s truck, striking the man in the lower body.

The suspect fled the scene but was stopped by Maryland Transportation Authority Police a few miles away.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The security guard, who is not a police officer but does have a permit for his weapon, only suffered minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

The case will be reviewed by the Office of the Assistant State’s Attorney for Baltimore County to determine charges.

