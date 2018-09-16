GREENSBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a death of a 19-year-old man after he fled from police after officers attempted to arrest him for allegedly kidnapping a 12-year-old boy.

Officers were called to Sunset Avenue in the area of the Choptank River Bridge around 7 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man dragging a young boy down the street.

When officers arrived, they saw the suspect, identified as Antone Black of Greensboro, forcibly holding the boy.

Black was ordered to release the boy and put his hands behind his back. The officer asked Black if he was related to the boy and the suspect said they were brothers. The boy told officers he wasn’t related to him.

Police said Black told them he loved the boy, then fled the scene on foot.

Officers pursued Black and the foot chase led them to Black’s home in the 13,000 block of Greensboro Road. Black then allegedly jumped into his vehicle parked next to the trailer.

When he tried to exit the vehicle, one of the officers tazed him. Black continued to try to flee, but two more officers and a civilian tried to restrain him.

Black then allegedly bit the officers and the civilian and struck one of the officers in the face.

State Police report the man’s parents were standing in the doorway of the home asking Black to stop and to comply with officers.

“After several minutes of attempting to calm him down, Black was eventually placed in handcuffs and ankle restraints without the use of any open or closed hand strikes, or police equipment such as tazers, batons, pepper spray or flashlights,” the police report states.

Moments later, officers were monitoring Black’s breathing and noticed signs of medical distress. The officers called 911 and gave Black Narcan and started CPR.

Black was taken to Easton Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, Black’s body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

“The autopsy did not reveal a cause of death, and no significant injuries were noted by the pathologist. At this time the cause and manner of death is listed as pending,” Maryland State Police said. “Toxicology results are also pending, along with the results of additional testing of vital organs.”

Police continue to investigate the incident and will review body camera footage and will speak to witnesses.

The 12-year-old boy, who will remain unidentified, was reunited with his parents unharmed.

