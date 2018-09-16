BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five people were injured in shootings across the city overnight.

A 28-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound around 10:39 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Edmonston Avenue after officers responded to the scene. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A little more than an hour later at 11:51 p.m., officers were called to a fire station in the 3900 block of Liberty Heights Avenue after a 21-year-old woman went to the fire station with a gunshot wound. The woman told police she was shot while walking in the 3200 block of Chelsea Terrace.

Police were then called to the 2700 block of Garrison Boulevard around 4:24 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Around 6:04 a.m., officers responded to an areas hospital after a 16-year-old boy walked in for treatment for a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim said he was in the 1200 block of Division Street when he was shot.

Then at 8:35 a.m., a 22-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2700 block of Baker Street. he was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP on your smartphone.

