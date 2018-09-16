(KDKA) – As Tropical Storm Florence swirled over the Carolinas on Friday, a Weather Channel reporter’s attempt to capture the wind’s fury has since gone viral.

Reporter Mike Seidel was giving a live report from Wilmington, N.C., and seemed to be having trouble standing as he battled wind gusts that appeared to be almost knocking him off his feet. That’s when things got comical, as two men casually walked in the background like nothing was happening.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

The shot has since been seen by millions, and the Weather Channel put out a statement defending Seidel, who was seemingly exaggerating the effects of the wind.

“It’s important to note that the two individuals in the background are walking on concrete, and Mike Seidel is trying to maintain his footing on wet grass, after reporting on-air until 1:00 a.m. ET this morning and is undoubtedly exhausted,” the statement read.

Seidel has not yet publically responded.