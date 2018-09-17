LANHAM, Md. (WJZ) — An apartment fire has been reported in Prince George’s County Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out, according to PGFD, in the 5300 block of 85th Avenue in Lanham.

The apartment building is a three-story front and 4 floors in the rear.

PGFD showed the extent of the damage while they worked to put out the fire.

Mark Brady, chief spokesperson for Fire/EMS in Prince George’s County said a little before 5 p.m. that the fire had extended through the roof of all four apartment buildings in the row of the 5300 block.

There are currently water issues that are hindering the operation.

There are no injuries at this point but 75 to 100 people are said to be displaced after the fire is out.

Earlier in the incident and just after a partial roof collapse, a lone firefighter who was separated from his crew was assisted from the top floor, rear side of one of the buildings. He was removed from a balcony but was not injured.

This story is developing.

