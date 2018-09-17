TRACKING FLORENCEDeath Toll Rises As Rescues Continue In The Carolinas
COLESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating after five people were found shot at a home in the 100 block of Amberleigh Drive.

Police say they responded to the home at approximately 12:06 Monday morning after receiving a report that multiple people had been shot.

They found five people who they believe are family members. A 57-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman died due to their gunshot wounds. A 22-year-old woman and two children were taken to the hospital where they were listed in critical condition.

Investigators believe this is a domestic-related event that was contained to the home.

