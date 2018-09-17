TRACKING FLORENCEDeath Toll Rises As Rescues Continue In The Carolinas
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Robbery

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Authorities say the robbery of a 7-Eleven in Delaware triggered a chase that ended in Maryland.

Citing a Delaware State Police release, The News Journal reports that a multi-agency effort Saturday tracked and followed the suspect’s car, which was familiar to police. Authorities had active warrants on the suspect.

The chase began in New Castle, and ended in Chesapeake, Maryland, when the suspect’s car ran into a trooper’s vehicle. Authorities say the suspect refused to comply with verbal commands, and was shot with a stun gun before being taken into custody.

A handgun-style pellet gun was found in his car.

The suspect was identified as 42-year-old Timothy J. Brewer. He’s being held in Maryland pending extradition to Delaware.

The newspaper didn’t include comment from Brewer or a representative.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s