ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County is considering a resolution to prohibit boaters from turning area waterways into bathrooms.

The resolution would turn prominent rivers and creeks into “no-discharge zones”. The designation would ban boaters from letting treated waste flow into those waterways.

Supporters of the proposal said the concern is on-board treatment devices remove all the bacteria from waste, but not nitrogen and phosphorous, both of which can cause large amounts of algae to grow in rivers and streams causing harm to aquatic life.

