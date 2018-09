DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating after receiving several complaints about a driver.

Police said they have received calls about the driver of a truck who may be photographing women and children in the Dundalk area.

Officers found the truck Monday afternoon, and the driver has been identified.

Investigators said he is not a registered sex offender.

