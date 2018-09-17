BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — What makes a city “fun”? Some people like going to amusement parks, bar crawls, or playing sports. While others prefer fine-dining, playing games, or going to the movies.

Personal finance website, Wallethub, defines a fun city as “one that packs a little bit of everything for everyone.”

The website has compared and ranked nearly 200 U.S. cities by metrics such as “fitness centers per capita” or “movie costs to average open hours of breweries.”

Baltimore ranks in as the 63rd most fun city on the list, also snagging rankings in the following categories:

Entertainment & Recreation : 49

: 49 Nightlife & Parties : 40

: 40 Costs: 139

Charm City has managed to beat out the likes of Detroit, MI (ranked at 64), Greensboro, NC (83), and Dover, DE (172), but comes behind others such as Boise, ID (59) and Sacramento, CA (24).

