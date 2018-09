BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers responded to a reported shooting in South Baltimore on Monday.

At 4:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of S. Payson Street for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

