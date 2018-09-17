MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WJZ) — A driving lesson took an unexpected turn in Montgomery County over the weekend.

A 60-year-old woman was practicing her parking at the North Creek Community Center Saturday afternoon when she lost control of her car.

The woman wound up jumping the curb and running through a fence before ending up in the middle of a pool, authorities say.

Both the woman and her passenger escaped the sinking sedan before emergency services arrived, and suffered no injuries.

~1245p 20125 Arrowhead Rd. Gburg, Car into community pool of the North Creek Community Center in Montgomery Village. No injuries. 2 occupants self rescued. appears to Driver error during parking practice session. @GPDNews investigating pic.twitter.com/4KbYU0Qc0J — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) September 15, 2018

Gaithersburg Police are currently investigating the incident.

