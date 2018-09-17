TRACKING FLORENCE1-Year-Old Boy Is Latest Victim Of Florence; Rescues Continue In The Carolinas
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WJZ) — A driving lesson took an unexpected turn in Montgomery County over the weekend.

A 60-year-old woman was practicing her parking at the North Creek Community Center Saturday afternoon when she lost control of her car.

The woman wound up jumping the curb and running through a fence before ending up in the middle of a pool, authorities say.

Both the woman and her passenger escaped the sinking sedan before emergency services arrived, and suffered no injuries.

Gaithersburg Police are currently investigating the incident.

