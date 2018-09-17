TRACKING FLORENCEDeath Toll Rises As Rescues Continue In The Carolinas
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Tech student is headed to trial on an accessory charge in the 2016 killing of a 13-year-old girl.

Natalie Keepers is charged with being an accessory before the fact to first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Nicole Lovell, a Blacksburg middle school student who had a relationship with Keepers’ friend, David Eisenhauer.

Jury selection began Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

Keepers and Eisenhauer were both freshmen engineering students at Virginia Tech when Lovell was killed.

Eisenhauer is serving a 50-year sentence after pleading no contest to first-degree murder and other charges.

Keepers pleaded guilty to concealing Lovell’s body, but has denied helping Eisenhauer plan the killing, as prosecutors allege. She’s also denied being present for the killing.

