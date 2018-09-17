TRACKING FLORENCE1-Year-Old Boy Is Latest Victim Of Florence; Rescues Continue In The Carolinas
BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) —  Runners and walkers of all ages joined together this past Sunday for the Fort McHenry Tunnel Run: A unique race that raises awareness and support for nearly 8,000 Special Olympics Maryland athletes, and gives runners the chance to see an iconic tunnel, from outside of their cars.

An annual tradition that closes off part of I-95, the Fort McHenry Tunnel Run is the only underwater race in Baltimore. The Maryland Transportation Authority has hosted the iconic race for ten years in support of Maryland athletes, and raises about $30,000 each year.

