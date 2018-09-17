TRACKING FLORENCE1-Year-Old Boy Is Latest Victim Of Florence; Rescues Continue In The Carolinas
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs

MANASSAS, VA— A man who picked up produce, pulled down his pants, rubbed the produce on his buttocks and then put it back on the shelf in a Giant Food at 10100 Dumfries Road was arrested late Saturday afternoon, according to Manassas City Police.

Michael Dwayne Johnson, 27, of Manassas, was charged with destruction of property and indecent exposure. Police say the store had to discard several pallets of produce following the incident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Read the full story at Patch.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s