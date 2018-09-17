MANASSAS, VA— A man who picked up produce, pulled down his pants, rubbed the produce on his buttocks and then put it back on the shelf in a Giant Food at 10100 Dumfries Road was arrested late Saturday afternoon, according to Manassas City Police.

Michael Dwayne Johnson, 27, of Manassas, was charged with destruction of property and indecent exposure. Police say the store had to discard several pallets of produce following the incident, which occurred around 4:30 p.m.

