TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a police officer fatally shot a man who fired a gun during a struggle with officers.

Prince George’s County police tweeted that a 911 caller reported a man stealing from his car Monday in Temple Hills. When an officer tried to talk to the man, he ran and officers found him hiding in an apartment building’s laundry room. During an ensuing struggle, police say an officer used a Taser, but it didn’t affect him.

PRELIM: This morning, a citizen called 911 asking for officers to come to the 3300 blk of Huntley Square Drive after seeing a suspect stealing items from his car. Officers respond. One officer sees a man matching the description given by the caller. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 17, 2018

More: As an officer tries to talk to the suspect, the suspect runs across the street to Brinkley Road and is seen entering an apartment building. Officers find the suspect hiding in a laundry room. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 17, 2018

Chief Hank Stawinski says the man produced a gun and an officer grabbed it. Stawinski says the man fired and another officer returned fire, striking the man, who was pronounced dead. He says police are working to identify him.

More #2: The suspect does not comply with officers' verbal commands. A struggle between officers and the suspect ensues. Officers attempted to use a taser on the suspect, but it did not take effect. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 17, 2018

More #3: The suspect then produces a handgun. During the continued struggle, one officer manages to get his hand on the suspect's gun and is trying to prevent the suspect from pointing the gun at officers. The suspect fires the gun. One officer returns fire, striking the suspect. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 17, 2018

More #4: The suspect was pronounced dead on the scene. None of the officers were hurt. The suspect’s weapon was recovered at the scene and is pictured here in the laundry room. pic.twitter.com/kPiaeb22y1 — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 17, 2018

Stawinski says the officer who grabbed the gun was injured on his hand.

