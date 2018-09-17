BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles lost their 107th game, tied for most in a season since their arrival in 1954, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 5-0 Monday night.

Rookie Ryan Borucki pitched eight innings of three-hit ball for the Blue Jays, who have won 13 of 17 games between the two bottom teams in the AL East.

Toronto stands 25 games better than the Orioles, whose 43-107 record is worst in the majors. The only other Orioles team with 107 defeats was the 1988 club, which started 0-21 on its way to a 54-107 finish.

This Baltimore team has been blanked 15 times and owns a major league-worst 26-49 record at home. Only 8,198 fans showed up at soggy Camden Yards to watch yet another defeat.

The franchise record for losses is 111, by the 1939 St. Louis Browns. After going 54-100 in 1953, the Browns moved to Baltimore. The major league record is 120 losses, set by the expansion New York Mets in 1962.

Borucki (4-4) struck out seven and walked one in his 15th career start. The left-hander allowed two runners to reach third base, one of whom got there during a near triple play.

With runners on first and second and no outs in the Baltimore third, Austin Wynns hit a low liner to shortstop Lourdes Gurriel Jr., who gloved the ball and then let it drop to the ground. The ploy caught the Orioles flat-footed, and Toronto turned a 6-4-3 double play before Baltimore’s Renato Nunez barely beat the relay to third base.

The Blue Jays got all the offense they needed in the third inning against Evan Phillips, who was obtained from Atlanta in the July 31 trade that sent Kevin Gausman and Darren O’Day to the Braves.

Making his first major league start, Phillips (0-1) retired the first five batters he faced before Kevin Pillar doubled, Rowdy Tellez hit an RBI single and Danny Jansen homered to left.

Pillar homered in the seventh, and Aledmys Diaz went deep in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: 3B Brandon Drury had the brace removed from his fractured left hand and is beginning a strengthening regiment, to be followed by hitting. Obtained in the trade that sent J.A. Happ to the Yankees, Drury is likely done for the season. … RHP Justin Shafer had an MRI, which revealed a flexor strain in his right elbow. He will be shut down until the team returns to Toronto, then re-evaluated.

Orioles: C Chance Sisco remained in concussion protocol after being struck in the chin by a foul ball in Sunday’s game against the White Sox.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Aaron Sanchez (4-6, 4.90 ERA) makes his 20th start, the fifth since returning from the 60-day DL with a finger injury. He pitched seven innings of three-hit ball against Boston last week.

Orioles: Dylan Bundy (8-14, 5.48 ERA) seeks to win a second straight start. He was winless since July 29 before defeating Oakland last Thursday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)