BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we will be dealing with Florence. A weakening Low that will still bring pretty good rains, (estimated totals of 2 to 5″ to our West, 1+” here locally, and about the same but more spotty on the DelMarVa). I’ve covered this days weather on another video here at wjz.com so let’s move along and talk about Joyce.

She is out in the middle of the ocean and doing nothing,… but here is my point. We were so focused on Florence that Gordon, Helene, and Isaac, just got overlooked. None were a threat but we had 3 more topical events pop up last week. The tropics are active and there is another area of disturbed weather South of Cuba that could get the name Kirk.

My point is we are right in the middle of our most active time for Tropical Storms and Hurricanes and will not see the activity diminish for another month. Even then we still will not be out of “the season” until we enter November. We have a long way to go before the “all clear” is signaled. Look at the video and read the stories coming from the Carolina’s, and understand that only a High with a barometric pressure of 30.23 stood between you and what could have been. File this one under “too close for comfort.” Sadly it’s gonna happen again. Stay on point.

MB!

