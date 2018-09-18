BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man has died after a report of a shooting Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Monroe Street at around 10:57 a.m., where they found the man suffering gunshot wounds to the face and the chest.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

