BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 40-year-old man has died after a shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of South Culver Road for a report of a shooting at around 7:53 p.m. Tuesday night.

Once there, they found the man suffering gunshot wounds to the side.

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-7lockup.

